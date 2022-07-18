DH Evening Brief: India reports second confirmed monkeypox case; NCP, Congress MLAs vote for Droupadi Murmu

  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 18:25 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Another confirmed case of monkeypox in Kerala

    A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for monkeypox on Monday, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India, a Union health ministry official said.

  •  

    'Went by conscience': NCP, Cong MLAs vote for Murmu

    NCP MLA Kamlesh Singh on Monday took many in the political circle by surprise as he announced that he has voted for NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. Elsewhere in Odisha, acting against party line, senior Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim also cast his vote in favour of Murmu, who is a tribal leader from the state.

  •  

    SC to hear Mohammed Zubair's plea against FIRs in UP on July 20

    The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 20 a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, seeking to quash FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings, and directed that no precipitative steps be taken against him in the meantime.

  •  

    Girl students asked to remove innerwear at NEET centre in Kerala

    Several girls, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programme on Sunday, at a centre in Kerala’s Kollam district were allegedly asked by the authorities to remove their innerwear, apparently because there were metal hooks in them.

  •  

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    England's Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday's match against South Africa on his Durham home ground.

  •  

    In Pics | Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

    Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot in Las Vegas. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck's nuptials in the latest edition of her newsletter 'On the JLo'.

  •  

    Increasingly bitter race for next UK PM set to narrow down

    Another leadership hopeful will be knocked out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday, leaving four remaining candidates in what has become an acrimonious and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson.

  •  

    Kallakurichi violence: Madras High Court directs police to form SIT

    The Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday, and directed the state police chief to constitute a SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.

  •  

    13 dead as Pune-bound bus falls in river in Madhya Pradesh

    At least 13 persons died after a bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation fell into the Narmada river along the Khargone-Dhar boundary in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

  •  

    Opinion | The amended Flag Code: A farewell to khadi

    It was sad enough to see the decline of Khadi Bhandars over the years, as khadi wearers started fading away. But who could have imagined the tricolour in any material but khadi? It's obvious that those in power who decided to change the Flag Code to allow polyester flags must not have even the remotest connection to the freedom movement.

  •  

    SC directs states to pay compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting time

    The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting any time. It also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks.

