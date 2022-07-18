DH Evening Brief: India reports second confirmed monkeypox case; NCP, Congress MLAs vote for Droupadi Murmu

'Went by conscience': NCP, Cong MLAs vote for Murmu
NCP MLA Kamlesh Singh on Monday took many in the political circle by surprise as he announced that he has voted for NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. Elsewhere in Odisha, acting against party line, senior Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim also cast his vote in favour of Murmu, who is a tribal leader from the state.
SC to hear Mohammed Zubair's plea against FIRs in UP on July 20
The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 20 a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, seeking to quash FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings, and directed that no precipitative steps be taken against him in the meantime.
Girl students asked to remove innerwear at NEET centre in Kerala
Several girls, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programme on Sunday, at a centre in Kerala’s Kollam district were allegedly asked by the authorities to remove their innerwear, apparently because there were metal hooks in them.
Increasingly bitter race for next UK PM set to narrow down
Another leadership hopeful will be knocked out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday, leaving four remaining candidates in what has become an acrimonious and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson.
Kallakurichi violence: Madras High Court directs police to form SIT
The Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday, and directed the state police chief to constitute a SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.
Opinion | The amended Flag Code: A farewell to khadi
It was sad enough to see the decline of Khadi Bhandars over the years, as khadi wearers started fading away. But who could have imagined the tricolour in any material but khadi? It's obvious that those in power who decided to change the Flag Code to allow polyester flags must not have even the remotest connection to the freedom movement.
SC directs states to pay compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting time
The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting any time. It also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks.
Another confirmed case of monkeypox in Kerala
A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for monkeypox on Monday, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India, a Union health ministry official said.
Read more
'Went by conscience': NCP, Cong MLAs vote for Murmu
NCP MLA Kamlesh Singh on Monday took many in the political circle by surprise as he announced that he has voted for NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. Elsewhere in Odisha, acting against party line, senior Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim also cast his vote in favour of Murmu, who is a tribal leader from the state.
Read more
SC to hear Mohammed Zubair's plea against FIRs in UP on July 20
The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 20 a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, seeking to quash FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings, and directed that no precipitative steps be taken against him in the meantime.
Read more
Girl students asked to remove innerwear at NEET centre in Kerala
Several girls, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programme on Sunday, at a centre in Kerala’s Kollam district were allegedly asked by the authorities to remove their innerwear, apparently because there were metal hooks in them.
Read more
Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket
England's Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday's match against South Africa on his Durham home ground.
Read more
In Pics | Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas
Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot in Las Vegas. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck's nuptials in the latest edition of her newsletter 'On the JLo'.
View gallery
Increasingly bitter race for next UK PM set to narrow down
Another leadership hopeful will be knocked out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday, leaving four remaining candidates in what has become an acrimonious and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson.
Read more
Kallakurichi violence: Madras High Court directs police to form SIT
The Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday, and directed the state police chief to constitute a SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.
Read more
13 dead as Pune-bound bus falls in river in Madhya Pradesh
At least 13 persons died after a bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation fell into the Narmada river along the Khargone-Dhar boundary in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Read more
Opinion | The amended Flag Code: A farewell to khadi
It was sad enough to see the decline of Khadi Bhandars over the years, as khadi wearers started fading away. But who could have imagined the tricolour in any material but khadi? It's obvious that those in power who decided to change the Flag Code to allow polyester flags must not have even the remotest connection to the freedom movement.
Read more
SC directs states to pay compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting time
The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting any time. It also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks.
Read more