DH Evening Brief: Lone vote for Murmu from Kerala kicks off debate; Non-Bollywood movies dominate National Film Awards
updated: Jul 22 2022, 18:44 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Lone vote for Murmu from Kerala kicks off debate; we expected one more, says BJP
The BJP may lack elected MPs and MLAs from Kerala but the party's state unit is on cloud nine over NDA's Droupadi Murmu possibly receiving one vote in the just concluded Presidential polls from the state, dominated by blocs led by the CPI(M) and the Congress. Read more
Ajay Devgn, Sooriya win Best Actor as non-Bollywood movies dominate 68th National Film Awards
Non-Bollywood movies on Friday dominated the National Film Awards for 2020 with Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' which tells the life story of aviation icon Captain Gopinath adjudged the best film, its lead artists Sooriya and Aparna Balamurali were chosen as best actor and best actress. Read more
No merit lists for CBSE class 10, 12 exams to avoid 'unhealthy competition' among students
The Central Board of Secondary Education will not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Friday. Read more
Supreme Court stays High Court order on criminal proceedings against B S Yediyurappa
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Karnataka High Court against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that had refused to quash the criminal proceedings pending against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act on charges of de-notifying several acres of land in 2006-07. Read more
Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala
The third monkeypox case in the country is reported from Kerala. A 35-year-old man at Malappuram district was found infected on Friday. He came down from the UAE on July 6. Read more
Manish Sisodia an honest man: CM Arvind Kejriwal after L-G's liquor policy probe order
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed his deputy Manish Sisodia will be framed in a "fake case" by the Central Bureau of Investigation and arrested in a few days. Read more
Rishi Sunak's 'privileged' upbringing becomes UK media target in PM contest
Rishi Sunak’s personal wealth as a perceived barrier in his path to connecting with the wider British electorate suffering from post-pandemic economic turmoil is in focus among sections of the UK media on Friday. Read more
The Dhankhar conundrum: TMC-BJP self-goal in Bengal
In politics, like in chess, too many tactical manoeuvres by both sides throw up uncertainties that can often damage the prospects of the players involved, something that West Bengal has witnessed this week. Read more
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after death threats
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai, officials said. Read more
