DH Evening Brief | ED summons Sonia, Rahul; Bengal gives last rites to KK
updated: Jun 01 2022, 17:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
ED summons Sonia, Rahul; Congress says will not be cowed down
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper
Moosewala's killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police.
BJP big guns throw weight behind CM Jairam Thakur ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls
Speculationon whether Jairam Thakur will lead Himachal Pradesh as the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming polls was laid to rest during PM Modi’s address from Ridge Ground in Shimla on Wednesday.
Indian private refiners profit from cheap Russian crude as state refiners suffer
There's a split emerging in India's refining sector as private refiners tap cheap Russian crude and boost profits from exports just as domestically focused state refiners get squeezed by high oil costs and government-capped domestic fuel prices.
Bengal pays last respects to KK with gun salute; family to leave for home with body
West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respects to renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, with gun salute to his mortal remains.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Azam Khan at Delhi hospital
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited his party lawmaker Azam Khan, who is admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said.
Rafael Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Novak Djokovic to make French Open semis
Nadal was a slight underdog heading into the match after being taken to five sets in the previous round by Felix Auger-Aliassime
India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze
The young Indian men's hockey team produced a spirited performance to beat Japan 1-0 and clinch the bronze medal in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.
