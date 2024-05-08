Home
563 arrested in April for illegal activities in Bengaluru

DHNS
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 21:29 IST
Bengaluru: In April, the Bengaluru police arrested 563 people in connection with various illegal activities, including peddling narcotics, gambling and betting, among others, police officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 182 cases were registered over the month, with the highest (48) being related to gambling, followed by Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases (41), and cricket betting (25).

Police said 51 people, including eight foreign nationals, were detained in the NDPS cases. Investigators recovered 131.325 kg ganja, 1.245 kg cocaine, 6.275 kg MDMA, 0.066 grams of charas, and 109 ecstasy tablets.

Published 07 May 2024, 21:29 IST
BengaluruCrime

