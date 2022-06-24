DH Evening Brief: Uddhav says he left CM's bungalow, not his 'determination'; SC gives clean chit to Modi in Gujarat riots case
DH Evening Brief: Uddhav says he left CM's bungalow, not his 'determination'; SC gives clean chit to Modi in Gujarat riots case
updated: Jun 24 2022, 17:15 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav amid rebellion in Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reached out to the functionaries of his party, which is currently battling a rebellion, and sought to allay fears surrounding the survival of his political outfit and the MVA government. Read more
SC gives clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 Gujarat riots during his tenure as the Chief Minister, terming the 16-year-long pursuit of Zakia Jafri, whose husband was killed in the violence, as abuse of the process. The apex court stressedthe need to put those involved in keeping "the pot boiling" on the dock. Read more
Maharashtra crisis could push Uddhav, Fadnavis to become poster boys of Hindutva
Eid Milan functions follow a formula. Priests of all faiths grace the stage; their followers sit in distinct groups in the audience. The speeches are about harmony; the hosts distribute sheer khurma, and the audience goes home feeling great about 'unity in diversity' surviving in their neighbourhood at least. Read more
'We have to change as per time': Gujarat Minister asks woman sarpanch to drop veil
In a small but significant move towards gender parity, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani asked MeenabaZala, the first elected woman sarpanch of Gujarat’s Rantej village, to remove her veil before presenting him with a souvenir. Read more
Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO
Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer was on Friday appointed the new CEO ofNitiAayog, according to a government order. Read more
A second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan
State media say at least five people were killed when another, smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan that experienced a devastating quake earlier this week. Read more
Aadhaar delivers benefits but is at risk of widespread fraud
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of welfarism isn’tnew to India: Previous leadershave also subsidisedfood and fuel, andgiventhe rural poorhouses,toilets, and paidwork.Modi’s edge comes fromtechnology. Read more
Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger in West Bengal
An Indian Railways employee in West Bengal's Balichak city earned plaudits for his courage as he saved the life of a passenger stuck on the train tracks at the station on Thursday. Watch video
India's rice planting down 46% from last year
Farmers in India have planted 1.96 million hectares with summer-sown rice so far, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 46 per centfrom last year mainly due to a weak start to the monsoon. Read more
Agniveer lays bare the deepening India-Bharat divide
After announcing the creation of 10 lakh jobs before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the top government echelons must have expected people to enthusiastically receive the imminent appointment of 46,000 young men as Agniveers. The reaction they were confronted with—widespread violent protests, arson, and even death—caught them unawares. Read more
