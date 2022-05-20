DH Evening Brief: Babri plaintiff warns of agitation over Gyanvapi, Idgah; PM Modi targets Opposition over communal tension
DH Evening Brief: Babri plaintiff warns of agitation over Gyanvapi, Idgah; PM Modi targets Opposition over communal tension
updated: May 20 2022, 17:22 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Babri plaintiff warns of 'agitation' if Gyanvapi, Shahi Idgah mosques taken by 'force'
One of the Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits on Friday warned of "agitation" if there was any attempt to take the Gyanvapi Mosque, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which is adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, by "force".
Some parties inject poison: PM Modi targets Opposition over communal tension
In an apparent swipe at the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said some political parties keep looking for small incidents of tension to inject poison for their selfish interests.
Of temple claims and milking masjids: Are we already two nations?
Always, it's the minority that's advised restraint – by the police, by secularists, by their own community – even when they've done nothing to initiate a dispute. Who will tell the majority to control their religious feelings? No secular government did so; this government is run by those who organised the biggest display of Hindu might on December 6, 1992!
How India can reduce its reliance on Russian weapons
If Indian leaders want a reliable and affordable pipeline of weapons of decent quality that arrive quickly enough to deter an aggressive China, they are going to have to fund homegrown defence companies, convince voters of the need for big military budgets, suffer through failures and scandals, and field less powerful weapons until they can develop better ones.
SC transfers Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge
The Supreme Court Friday transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case.
India's palm oil imports seen muted even as Indonesia lifts export ban
India's palm oil imports in June are unlikely to spike despite Indonesia's decision to lift its ban on overseas shipments as a rally in palm oil prices has made rival soyoil more attractive for refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Friday.
Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe warns of food shortage
Sri Lanka's prime minister warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed that the government would buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity.
The Supreme Court appointed commission said four gang-rape and murder accused, including three minors, who were killed in a police encounter in Hyderabad, were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death. The commission recommended that all 10 police officers should be tried for murder.
In Pics | Meet India's women world boxing champions
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen scripted history by clinching the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul. Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, the Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai opponent to win via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in her favour. With this win, Zareen joins the elite list of Indian women boxers to be crowned world champion.
