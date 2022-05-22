DH Evening Brief: After Ayodhya, Kashi, 'liberation' of Taj, Qutub next; Centre may borrow Rs 1 lakh cr to offset fuel tax cut
DH Evening Brief: After Ayodhya, Kashi, 'liberation' of Taj, Qutub next; Centre may borrow Rs 1 lakh cr to offset fuel tax cut
updated: May 22 2022, 16:43 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
After Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, 'liberation' of Taj Mahal and Qutab Minar next
The Gyanvapi mosque dispute has already reached the Supreme Court and after a court in Mathura allowed a petition seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah from the Krishna Janmabhoomi, the issue is all set blow up into another major controversy.
Centre mulling Rs 1 lakh crore borrowing to offset fuel tax cut
Higher collections from the goods and services tax as well as personal income taxes will be neutralised by additional spending on food and fertiliser subsidies that the government is giving to the poor and farmers, said the people, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.
Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one: Kohli
"Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one," said Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore sneeked into the playoffs following Mumbai Indians' thrilling five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last game of the IPL here.
3 steps forward, 2 steps back: Congress fuel price cut
A day after the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Congress on Sunday said that the step was a political gimmick and not relief to people, as it was like 'three steps forward and two steps back'.
Encounter killings: Role of police under scanner in several cases
The alleged encounter killing of four suspects in the gang-rape and murder case of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019 is not the only incident where fingers have been pointed out at the police, with there being several other such instances including the 2009 Dehradun encounter case that left an MBA student dead and the 1997 Connaught Place shootout in which two people were killed.
This is the story of how bandwidth changed the destiny of India, first, through the software industry and then through its offspring, the BPO industry. Modern Indian culture and attitudes towards work and play are a product of how bandwidth evolved in the country and the role NASSCOM played in it.
Export ban turns wheat from bumper crop to heartache
When New Delhi banned wheat exports as prices soared over Russia's invasion of Ukraine it provoked consternation abroad and drove the cereal even higher. Now Indian farmers and traders are fuming they have been denied a windfall as domestic prices have plummeted.
Is this federalism? PTR on Centre asking states to reduce taxes on fuel
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday questioned the rationale behind the Union Government exhorting states to follow suit by cutting their taxes on petrol and diesel when it “did not inform, let alone ask for any state’s view” while increasing the price since 2014.
After Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, 'liberation' of Taj Mahal and Qutab Minar next
The Gyanvapi mosque dispute has already reached the Supreme Court and after a court in Mathura allowed a petition seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah from the Krishna Janmabhoomi, the issue is all set blow up into another major controversy.
Read more
Centre mulling Rs 1 lakh crore borrowing to offset fuel tax cut
Higher collections from the goods and services tax as well as personal income taxes will be neutralised by additional spending on food and fertiliser subsidies that the government is giving to the poor and farmers, said the people, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.
Read more
India, Vietnam likely future production hubs for Apple
Tech giant Apple has reportedly told its suppliers that it wants to expand manufacturing outside of China. And, India and Vietnam are getting a closer look from the company as alternatives.
Read more
Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one: Kohli
"Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one," said Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore sneeked into the playoffs following Mumbai Indians' thrilling five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last game of the IPL here.
Read more
3 steps forward, 2 steps back: Congress fuel price cut
A day after the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Congress on Sunday said that the step was a political gimmick and not relief to people, as it was like 'three steps forward and two steps back'.
Read more
Encounter killings: Role of police under scanner in several cases
The alleged encounter killing of four suspects in the gang-rape and murder case of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019 is not the only incident where fingers have been pointed out at the police, with there being several other such instances including the 2009 Dehradun encounter case that left an MBA student dead and the 1997 Connaught Place shootout in which two people were killed.
Read more
Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth
This is the story of how bandwidth changed the destiny of India, first, through the software industry and then through its offspring, the BPO industry. Modern Indian culture and attitudes towards work and play are a product of how bandwidth evolved in the country and the role NASSCOM played in it.
Read more
Export ban turns wheat from bumper crop to heartache
When New Delhi banned wheat exports as prices soared over Russia's invasion of Ukraine it provoked consternation abroad and drove the cereal even higher. Now Indian farmers and traders are fuming they have been denied a windfall as domestic prices have plummeted.
Read more
Is this federalism? PTR on Centre asking states to reduce taxes on fuel
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday questioned the rationale behind the Union Government exhorting states to follow suit by cutting their taxes on petrol and diesel when it “did not inform, let alone ask for any state’s view” while increasing the price since 2014.
Read more
How to TikTok your way to a prize at the Cannes Film Festival
You no longer need millions of dollars and a distribution deal to win prizes at the Cannes Film Festival -- just a mobile phone and a bit of ingenuity will do.
Read more