DH Evening Brief: Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in 4 key cities by Diwali; Congress taking medicines from compounders, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in 4 key cities by Diwali
Billionaire Mukesh Ambanion Monday announced that Reliance Jio willroll out 5G in four key cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - by this Diwali, and promisedto cover the entire country by December 2023.
WhatsApp rolls out in-app shopping product with JioMart
WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc., is rolling out a shopping product in India, the first time users will be able to browse and purchase groceries and other household products without leaving the app.
Delhi HC sets aside ICC order to Antrix to pay $560 mn in damages
The Delhi High Court has set aside the order of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) directing Antrix, the commercial arm of ISRO, to pay damages of over $560 million along with interest to Devas Multimedia Private Limited.
Would rather drown in a well than join Congress: Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 27 said that he would rather prefer to drown in a well than join the Congress party. “My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress,” he said.
'Ailing' Congress taking medicines from compounders, not doctors: Azad
Launching a fresh attack on the Congress, its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.
Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India
Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides among all the states in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, in 2021, a year that saw 1,64,033 such cases across India.
Rupee slips to record low against US dollar, RBI steps in
The rupee dropped to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday on bets the Federal Reserve will keep a restrictive stance for longer, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to step in.
NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars
NASA's most powerful rocket yet is set to blast off Monday on the maiden voyage of a mission to take humans back to the Moon, and eventually to Mars.
Comeback is greater than setback: Hardik Pandya
After his match-winning knock against Pakistan on Sunday, Hardik Pandya said that "comeback is greater than setback".
