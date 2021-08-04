DH Evening Brief: August 4, 2021

CM Basavaraj Bommai inducts 29 ministers into Karnataka Cabinet; no deputies
Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa. Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman. Read more
Ram Temple may open to devotees ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha poll
The Ram Temple, which is currently under construction at Ayodhya, is likely to be opened for the devotees in December 2023, barely a few months before the next general elections, due in May 2024. According to the sources in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction work, the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Temple will be completed in December 2023 after which it will be opened for the devotees. Read more
14 Opposition parties blame 'arrogant' government for Parliament logjam, demand debate on Pegasus, farmers' issue
Leaders of 14 Opposition parties on Wednesday said the responsibility for the deadlock in Parliament lies squarely with the government and urged it to respect parliamentary democracy by accepting their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus row and farmers' issue. Read more
Fighting India women lose 1-2 to Argentina in Olympic hockey semifinal; to fight for bronze now
A brave Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world no.2 Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal of the ongoing Games here on Wednesday. India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday. Read more
While some Covid cases could go undetected, missing out on deaths completely unlikely: Govt
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday clarified that while some Covid-19 cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on deaths was completely unlikely given the robust and statute-based death registration system in India. Read more
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli here on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport here. Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance. Read more
Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis
Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the title clash at the Olympic Games, when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal bout by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev but Deepak Punia was left to fight for bronze medal after he lost his semifinal on Wednesday. Read More
Congress demands fast-track probe into death of Dalit girl in Delhi, capital punishment for culprits
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Old Nangal crematorium in Delhi. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that all he knows if that it is his responsibility to help them. A nine-year-old Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances with her parents alleging that she was raped and forcefully cremated by a priest in southwest Delhi, triggering criticism from Opposition parties against Delhi Police and Home Minister Amit Shah.Read more
Gallery: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain signs off with bronze in her debut Olympics
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged the bronze medal after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics. See full gallery
