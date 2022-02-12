DH Evening Brief: February 12, 2022

In west UP, chinks in BSP's Dalit base could help SP-RLD
The ground is sodden with rain and dangerously slippery. The narrow drains are overflowing with water and refuse, broken twigs, and dry leaves. But for the residents of Fatehpur, with memories of the time when even the 'kharanjas' (uneven brick pathways) did not exist, this is the least of their problems.
IPL Auction 2022: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching him for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore after an intense bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.
India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL's top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for Rs 10.75 crore
Dalits, Muslims hold the key in second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls; SP eyes gains while BJP banks on polarisation
Nurturing hopes to dislodge the BJP from power, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be hoping to improve its tally of seats it had won in the 2017 Assembly polls while the BJP will be banking on polarisation as Dalits and Muslims hold the key in the second phase of polling for 55 Assembly seats in nine districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Joe Biden to sound out Putin as US warns of Ukraine invasion starting 'any day'
US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron prepared to sound out Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday and Ukraine urged its citizens not to panic after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day".
Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia surround its western neighbour with more than 100,000 troops revved up another notch when the Kremlin launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.
Former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83
Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Rahul Bajaj, the Chairman-emeritus of the multinational conglomerate Bajaj Group - who crafted the ‘Hamara Bajaj’ aspirational story of India, is no more.
The last rites would be held in Pune on Sunday.
Read more
IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding
The players' auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the bidding in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Edmeades was conducting the bidding for Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when he collapsed in front of shocked officials from the league's 10 franchises.
Read more
In west UP, chinks in BSP's Dalit base could help SP-RLD
The ground is sodden with rain and dangerously slippery. The narrow drains are overflowing with water and refuse, broken twigs, and dry leaves. But for the residents of Fatehpur, with memories of the time when even the 'kharanjas' (uneven brick pathways) did not exist, this is the least of their problems.
Read more
IPL Auction 2022: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching him for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore after an intense bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.
India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL's top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for Rs 10.75 crore
Read more
Dalits, Muslims hold the key in second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls; SP eyes gains while BJP banks on polarisation
Nurturing hopes to dislodge the BJP from power, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be hoping to improve its tally of seats it had won in the 2017 Assembly polls while the BJP will be banking on polarisation as Dalits and Muslims hold the key in the second phase of polling for 55 Assembly seats in nine districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Read more
Joe Biden to sound out Putin as US warns of Ukraine invasion starting 'any day'
US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron prepared to sound out Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday and Ukraine urged its citizens not to panic after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day".
Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia surround its western neighbour with more than 100,000 troops revved up another notch when the Kremlin launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.
Read more
IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Marquee Players: Who got whom
The 15th IPL auction is currently live in Bengaluru and will see 590players go under the hammer.Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams that have joined the fray in this edition.
So far, the auction forMarquee players has concluded.
Read more
CM Pushkar Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP voted to power again
In Pics | Mukesh Ambani buys India's most expensive car ever
The chief of India's Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani has bought the priceless and ultra-premium car Rolls Royce Cullinan and this will be a third Cullinan model in the Ambani's garage.
Read more