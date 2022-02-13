DH Evening Brief: February 13, 2022

Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP from Delhi. Read more
IPL Auction: Punjab hit jackpot with Livingstone and Smith, KKR get Rahane
England's power-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone hit a jackpot on day two of IPL Mega Auction on Sunday. In the first round of Sunday's auction proceedings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings showed intense interest with Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans jumping into the aggressive bidding war. Read more
Modi government running ‘loot and escape’ flagship programme: Congress on bank fraud case
As CBI registered its "biggest" bank fraud case of Rs 22,842 crore against Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard Ltd, Congress on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of running a "loot and escape" flagship scheme for "bank fraudsters" and questioned the delay in taking action despite it flagging the “scam” in 2018 itself. Read more
Records related to human rights violations in J&K locked up in room since state commission wound up: RTI reply
Records related to alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, which were being handled by the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission, are locked up in a room since the panel was wound up after the state was downgraded into a Union Territory in August 2019, according to an RTI reply. Read more
Biden-Putin call inconclusive as Ukraine tensions jump
US President Joe Biden tried to send Vladimir Putin an ultimatum about the consequences of any invasion of Ukraine in an hour-long conversation that left both sides at an impasse and Russia’s intentions unclear. Read more
Hijab row now erupts in Madhya Pradesh's Satna
As per official information, the fresh controversy over wearing hijab-burqa erupted at an Autonomous PG College in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday after an M.Com student Rukshana Khan arrived at the college wearing hijab to appear in the exam. Read more
Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operation underway to save labourers trapped at canal in Katni
Nine labourers got trapped after an under-construction canal at Sleemanabad in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. Five out of nine labourers have been rescued by the team. Rescue operation is currently underway by SDERF and District administration team to save other labourers. Further details awaited. Watch video here
Will Goa trust Congress's vocal for local?
On the eve of polling, the primary battle in Goa is poised between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress, receding into the background despite a sustained campaign, except for pockets based on the individual prowess of a candidate or two. Read more
