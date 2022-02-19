DH Evening Brief: February 19, 2022

PIL in SC seeks steps to regulate poll manifesto, make them legally enforceable
A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Election Commission to take steps to regulate poll manifesto and make political parties accountable for promises made therein.
Last week, Deccan Herald and Prajavani held an interactive public discussion with senior officers of the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), domain experts, and a leader of the poura karmika association with citizens. As a moderator, I had a ringside view of different perspectives.
Putin oversees nuclear missile drills as US steps up Ukraine invasion warnings
Russia was staging another show of military might on Saturday with President Vladimir Putin overseeing drills involving nuclear-capable missiles, hours after the United States warned that it was now sure that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine within days.
Govt terms LIC IPO data about Covid toll 'speculative'
The government Saturday dismissed as "speculative" media reports related to LIC IPO data claiming that Covid-related deaths in 2021 could be much higher than those recorded officially.
India ramps up charging infrastructure to spur adoption of EVs
India installed more than 650 electric vehicle charging stations in key cities in the four months ended Jan. 31, the government said in a statement, as it seeks to boost the production and use of EVs.
Rohit Sharma named India Test captain
Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India's Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli's exit.
Hijab row: Outsiders creating confusion, says Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday blamed “outsiders” for creating confusion in schools and colleges over the hijab row.
Managing Bengaluru's waste: What next?
UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams turncoats, says BJP will win 300-plus seats
Launching a scathing attack on BJP turncoats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the small-time leaders who ditched the saffron party are now struggling to secure seats.
