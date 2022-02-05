DH Evening Brief: February 5, 2022

BJP's 'Modi-Yogi' factor replaced 'Muslim-Yadav' factor in UP: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Hitting out at the “syndicate” of Samajwadi Party-BSP-Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said his party's “Modi-Yogi” factor has replaced the previous “Muslim-Yadav” factor which was communal and casteist.
Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students, says country robbing future of daughters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of its daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of their education.
PM Modi reaches Hyderabad, Telangana CM stays away
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a six-hour visit but Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from welcoming him.
Lata Mangeshkar's health critical, on ventilator support
Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated and she has been put back on a ventilator, a doctor treating her said on Saturday.
Tears and anger as Australia cricket coach Langer departs
Australiancricketgreats responded to JustinLanger's resignation as men'scoachwith sadness andangerSaturday, hailing his role in turning a scandal-tainted team around.
