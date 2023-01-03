DH Evening Brief: SC says no additional restriction can be imposed on freedom of speech; Post-mortem rules out sexual assault in Delhi hit-and-run case
No additional restriction can be imposed on freedom of speech: SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday announcing its verdicton whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression said that no additional restrictions, other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, can be imposed on a citizen. Read more
Delhi hit-and-run: Preliminary autopsy rules out injuries to private parts
The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometers shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. This indicates there was no sexual assault, they said. Read more
Now Aadhaar holders can update addresses online with consent of head of family
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed residents to update addresses in Aadhaar online with the consent of their head of family, an official statement said on Tuesday. Read more
‘Could use harsher words': Jaishankar on use of phrase 'epicentre of terrorism' for Pakistan
External Affairs MinisterS Jaishankarhas said that he could have used “much harsher words than epicentre” for Pakistan for its role in promoting cross-border terrorism as he underlined that the world needs to be concerned about terrorism. Read more
Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed. Read more
'Buddhist bin Laden' gets award from Myanmar junta
A firebrand monk dubbed the "Buddhist bin Laden" for his role in stirring up religious hatred inMyanmarreceived a national award on Tuesday, with the junta saluting his work in the country. Read more
Explained | The proportionality test in the demonetisation verdict
TheSupreme Courton Monday in a4:1 judgementruled that the Narendra Modi-led government's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016 was legally valid and satisified the test of proportionality. Read more
Hate and Hindutva politics are synonymous
How many of us feel disturbed by the statement of the Union home minister that people have to choose between a prime minister who built the Ram temple and those who praise Tipu Sultan? Can we expect newspapers to write editorials criticising this dog whistling? If it does not violate our sensibilities, then outraging over the statement of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is pointless. Yet, it is a matter of satisfaction that many people have been disturbed by the violent statement of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. Read more
Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA clearance
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday added to India's ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after National Cricket Academy declared him fit for home series beginning January 10. Read more
Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in fortnight
Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said. The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district. Read more
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with Ashneer Grover, quits
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit. Read more
