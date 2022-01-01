DH Evening Brief: January 1, 2022

12 dead in Vaishno Devi stampede; J&K L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in which at least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured.
A sudden rush of devotees at the Vaishno Devi shrine here to mark the beginning of the New Year triggered the stampede that resulted in the death of 12 people, some of the survivors said, blaming "mismanagement" for the tragedy.
Twenty-four years after Mamata Banerjee formed the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998, to unseat the Left Front from power in West Bengal, her party has transcended the geographical boundaries of the eastern state and now attempts to expand its footprint across the country to pose a direct challenge to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Your Swiggy, Zomato orders may be costlier from Jan 1
Food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato will have to collect and deposit tax at 5 per cent rate beginning Saturday, a move which will widen the tax base as food vendors who are currently outside the GST threshold will become liable to GST when provided through these online platforms.
Indian economy sets sail with growth hopes in 2022
After navigating the turbulent pandemic waves, the recovering Indian economy is now sailing through unchartered waters of rising coronavirus cases, spiralling commodity prices and spiking inflation though the lighthouse of sustainable growth remains visible.
Pulwama attack: J&K Police to test slain militant's DNA
A DNA test will be conducted of one of the three militants killed in the Anantnag encounter as his picture resembles that of the last surviving ultra involved in the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.
World celebrates New Year with magnificent fireworks
As the clock struck 12, millions of people around the world welcomed 2022 with grand celebrations and magnificent fireworks. Keeping the Omicron regulations in mind, people celebrated New Year's Eve in a subtle manner by avoiding mass gatherings and new year parties.
Pandemic is a marathon, not a hundred-metre sprint
Last year we left our protagonists, the entire population of planet Earth, cornered by a new coronavirus. They seemed on the verge of being defeated by the Covid-19 pandemic when the first vaccines arrived.
DH wishes you a Happy New Year 2022: Editor's note
It’s with a strange mixture of pride and humility that we unveil the fourth edition of the Deccan Herald Changemaker awards, styled this year as 22 to Watch in 2022.
