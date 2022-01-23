DH Evening Brief: January 23, 2022

Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in multiple metros: INSACOG
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG said in its latest bulletin. It also said BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country.
The party's knack for winning big has prompted some to call the party almost invincible. However, the BJP's electoral record is far from flawless. In assembly elections, the BJP seems unbeatable when it is the challenger but struggles to defend its incumbent government.
Single volume Economic Survey likely, may project GDP growth rate of around 9%
The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank.
When the pandemic began, no one gave serious thought to the effect of school closures on children. However, nearly two years in, conversations with counsellors and psychiatrists indicate that the mental health challenges children face have shot up.
A ‘down to earth’ space scientist aims for the moon
Diving deep into his repertoire of technical and managerial skills, S Somanath had anchored the shaping of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III, India’s most powerful rocket launcher, for years.
All you need to know about Covid-affected Republic Day 2022 celebration
India is set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day, second after the Covid-19 pandemic, that has killed over 55 lakh people globally, set in. Even so, events planned on Rajpath are expected to be as grand as every year albeit with a change of plans.
The future beckons AAP, but can it rediscover its idealism?
During the forthcoming phase of assembly elections, Punjab will be the testing ground for whether political space has expanded significantly in that state to make way for the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
India's economy has some bright spots, a number of very dark stains: Raghuram Rajan
The Indian economy has "some bright spots and a number of very dark stains" and the government should target its spending "carefully" so that there are no huge deficits, noted economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Sunday.
