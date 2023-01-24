DH Evening Brief: Rahul says 'truth shines bright' on BBC documentary; MCD House adjourns again without electing mayor
DH Evening Brief: Rahul says 'truth shines bright' on BBC documentary; MCD House adjourns again without electing mayor
updated: Jan 24 2023, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Truth shines bright: Rahul on BBC documentary on Modi
Attacking the ruling BJP for using agencies like CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suppress opposition and media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people will stop the truth from coming out. Read More...
MCD House adjourned again without electing mayor, deputy mayor; AAP stages dharna
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi could not elect a mayor as its proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday, a second instance of the new House convening for mayoral poll but not being able to complete the process, prompting a protest by Aam Aadmi Party councillors and MLAs. Read More...
Paris-New Delhi flight cases: Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA
Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year. Read More...
Pro-CPI(M) and pro-Congress outfits in Kerala to screen BBC documentary on Modi
While various pro-CPI(M) and pro-Congress outfits in Kerala have announced that BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' will be screened in the state, BJP petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the move. Read More...
Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes: MP CM Chouhan says DNA of Congress is 'pro-Pakistan'
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed “the DNA of Congress is pro-Pakistan,” a day after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the surgical strikes and accused the Centre of peddling lies. Read More...
Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case
The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7. Read More...
Ukraine pledges sweeping personnel changes as allies jostle over tanks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels, a move that follows the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago. Read More...
'Pathaan' | The Shah Rukh Khan factor
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not appeared in a central role in a film since 2018. Four years is a long time for any mainstream actor to stay away from playing the lead role in big-budget films. Read More....
Man on flyover in Bengaluru showers money on people
In a bizarre incident that seemed straight out of a movie, a crowd of people were seen trying to catch money showered upon them near City Market in Bengaluru. A man on the BGS flyover was seen throwing down Rs 10 notes. The police are trying to trace who he is and he threw the money down. Read More...
Truth shines bright: Rahul on BBC documentary on Modi
Attacking the ruling BJP for using agencies like CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suppress opposition and media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people will stop the truth from coming out. Read More...
MCD House adjourned again without electing mayor, deputy mayor; AAP stages dharna
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi could not elect a mayor as its proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday, a second instance of the new House convening for mayoral poll but not being able to complete the process, prompting a protest by Aam Aadmi Party councillors and MLAs. Read More...
Paris-New Delhi flight cases: Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA
Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year. Read More...
Pro-CPI(M) and pro-Congress outfits in Kerala to screen BBC documentary on Modi
While various pro-CPI(M) and pro-Congress outfits in Kerala have announced that BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' will be screened in the state, BJP petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the move. Read More...
Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes: MP CM Chouhan says DNA of Congress is 'pro-Pakistan'
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed “the DNA of Congress is pro-Pakistan,” a day after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the surgical strikes and accused the Centre of peddling lies. Read More...
Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case
The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7. Read More...
Ukraine pledges sweeping personnel changes as allies jostle over tanks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels, a move that follows the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago. Read More...
'Pathaan' | The Shah Rukh Khan factor
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not appeared in a central role in a film since 2018. Four years is a long time for any mainstream actor to stay away from playing the lead role in big-budget films. Read More....
Man on flyover in Bengaluru showers money on people
In a bizarre incident that seemed straight out of a movie, a crowd of people were seen trying to catch money showered upon them near City Market in Bengaluru. A man on the BGS flyover was seen throwing down Rs 10 notes. The police are trying to trace who he is and he threw the money down. Read More...