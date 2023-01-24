MCD House adjourned again without electing mayor, deputy mayor; AAP stages dharna

Delhi Mayor poll postponed again amid ruckus in House

AAP councillors and 13 MLAs and 10 MPs who are part of the MCD House refused to leave saying the Mayoral polls should be held

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Jan 24 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 19:08 ist

Delhi failed to elect a Mayor for the second time in three weeks as the meeting of the municipal corporation on Tuesday was adjourned amid protests by the BJP and AAP leaders.

Unlike the earlier meeting, the proceedings went smoothly till the councillors and nominated members took oath and the House was adjourned for 15 minutes soon after during which BJPcouncillors towards AAP benches and raised slogans.

Councillors from both sides then entered into a heated exchange and when the House was reconvened, presiding officer Satya Sharma adjourned the House until further orders saying a House cannot run like this.

AAP councillors and 13 MLAs and 10 MPs who are part of the MCD House refused to leave saying the Mayoral polls should be held. "We will not leave the House until the BJP councillors come back and polls are held. We will sit here until the elections are conducted," AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.

Read | Centre wants to 'capture' judiciary, says Delhi CM Kejriwal on Kiren Rijiju's remark

BJP Mayoral candidate Rekha Gupta also staged a dharna at MCD headquarters alleging that the AAP started the ruckus that led to the adjournment. She alleged, "one of the AAP councillors, Praveen pushed our female councillor and I complained to (AAP MLA) Atishi about the incident. She hid him behind her. They were laughing and shoving. It is very shameful of them."

Pathak countered, "the BJP doesn't have numbers that's why he has adjourned the House. All our councillors are sitting here. If you have guts then come and get voting done. Respect the mandate of the people of Delhi." 

On January 6 also, the MCD House cannot elect a Mayor or Deputy Mayor following protests by AAP after nominated members were called first to take oath. This led to a ruckus between AAP and BJP councillors and adjournment without electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Earlier in the day, councillors took oath shouting slogans like  'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Inquilab Zindabad'. 'Jo Bole So Nihal' and 'Jai Bheem' slogans were also raised.

