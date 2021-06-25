DH Evening Brief: June 25, 2021

  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 18:12 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
  •  

    Ravi Shankar Prasad denied access to his Twitter account for almost an hour

    Twitter on Friday denied Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account on the micro-blogging platform for almost an hour on an alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA. However, he was subsequently allowed to access the account. Read more

  •  

    BJP, AAP face-off over Delhi's 'inflated' oxygen demands

    A report of the Supreme Court-appointed panel claiming the Delhi government inflated medical oxygen demand at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a war of words between the BJP and AAP. Read more

  •  

    Covid-19 second wave not yet over, warns Centre

    The government said that 75 districts still have more than 10 per cent prevalence, while 92 districts have a 5 to 10 per cent prevalence of coronavirus. Read more

  •  

    Dozens of bodies surface from sandy graves as Ganga breaches banks in Prayagraj

    Dozens of bodies, which were buried in the sand, were seen floating in the Ganga river in Prayagraj, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow, after the water levels of the river rose sharply following incessant rains and discharge of water from the dams. Read more

  •  

    Kerala Women's Commission chief resigns after drawing sharp criticism for asking woman to 'suffer'

    Kerala Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine resigned from the post, a day after protest mounted against her over her alleged insensitive reply to a woman in distress to "suffer"domestic violence. Read more

  •  

    Maharashtra first state to administer over 3 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to cross the three-crore vaccination mark even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government gave a major push to the vaccination drive in the worst-affected state to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Read more

  •  

    Serum Institute starts manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine Covovax in India

    Vaccine giant Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing Covovax, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax in it's plant in Pune. Read more

  •  

    Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, says he is in 'rebuilding' phase

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in Hindi film industry on Friday and in a Twitter Q and A with his fans, the actor said he is in the "rebuilding" phase in his life. Read more

  •  

    Windows 11: Key new features of Microsoft's new PC OS

    Redmond-based software major Microsoft on Thursday (June 24) unveiled the new generation Windows 11, which will succeed the six-year-old Windows 10 later this fall. Read more

  •  

    17 states vaccinate at least 25% of population against Covid-19

    As many as 17 states and union territories have vaccinated 25% of their population with at least a single shot as India administered nearly 60 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday. Read more

  •  

    Why an all-party meet on Jammu and Kashmir

    Not the one to undergo a sudden change of heart, particularly on issues close to his personal ideological beliefs - Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) among one of the core issues - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to call an all-party was more baffling than surprising. Read more

  •  

    Dining in the sky: World's highest hotel opened in Shanghai; Check out pics!

    The world's highest luxury hotel, boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, has opened in Shanghai to guests with deep pockets and a head for heights. Take a look at the pictures...