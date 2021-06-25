DH Evening Brief: June 25, 2021

Ravi Shankar Prasad denied access to his Twitter account for almost an hour
Twitter on Friday denied Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account on the micro-blogging platform for almost an hour on an alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA. However, he was subsequently allowed to access the account. Read more
BJP, AAP face-off over Delhi's 'inflated' oxygen demands
A report of the Supreme Court-appointed panel claiming the Delhi government inflated medical oxygen demand at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a war of words between the BJP and AAP. Read more
Covid-19 second wave not yet over, warns Centre
The government said that 75 districts still have more than 10 per cent prevalence, while 92 districts have a 5 to 10 per cent prevalence of coronavirus. Read more
Dozens of bodies surface from sandy graves as Ganga breaches banks in Prayagraj
Dozens of bodies, which were buried in the sand, were seen floating in the Ganga river in Prayagraj, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow, after the water levels of the river rose sharply following incessant rains and discharge of water from the dams. Read more
Kerala Women's Commission chief resigns after drawing sharp criticism for asking woman to 'suffer'
Kerala Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine resigned from the post, a day after protest mounted against her over her alleged insensitive reply to a woman in distress to "suffer"domestic violence. Read more
Maharashtra first state to administer over 3 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses
Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to cross the three-crore vaccination mark even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government gave a major push to the vaccination drive in the worst-affected state to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Read more
Serum Institute starts manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine Covovax in India
Vaccine giant Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing Covovax, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax in it's plant in Pune. Read more
Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, says he is in 'rebuilding' phase
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in Hindi film industry on Friday and in a Twitter Q and A with his fans, the actor said he is in the "rebuilding" phase in his life. Read more
Windows 11: Key new features of Microsoft's new PC OS
Redmond-based software major Microsoft on Thursday (June 24) unveiled the new generation Windows 11, which will succeed the six-year-old Windows 10 later this fall. Read more
17 states vaccinate at least 25% of population against Covid-19
As many as 17 states and union territories have vaccinated 25% of their population with at least a single shot as India administered nearly 60 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday. Read more
Why an all-party meet on Jammu and Kashmir
Not the one to undergo a sudden change of heart, particularly on issues close to his personal ideological beliefs - Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) among one of the core issues - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to call an all-party was more baffling than surprising. Read more
Dining in the sky: World's highest hotel opened in Shanghai; Check out pics!
The world's highest luxury hotel, boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, has opened in Shanghai to guests with deep pockets and a head for heights.Take a look at the pictures...
