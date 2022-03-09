DH Evening Brief: March 9, 2022

Ukraine nuclear firm warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
Radioactive substances could be released fromUkraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed,Ukraine’sstate-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.
Police detain top BJP leaders including Fadnavis over protest demanding Nawab Malik's resignation
Maharashtra BJP’s top brass including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar and state president Chandrakant Patil were among those who were detained briefly on Wednesday while they undertook a protest march demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Jadeja becomes world's number one all-rounder in latest ICC Test rankings
India's Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday became the top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings. Jadeja's Player of the Match performance, where he made a career-best, unbeaten 175 with the bat and had a match haul of 9/87 in India's win by an innings and 222 runs against Sri Lanka in Mohali was enough to catapult him to the pole position.
Coming down heavily on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for dropping investigation against Amazon for alleged violations pertaining to selling private labels on its portal, the Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) termed the fair market regulator as a "spineless toothless body" incapable of discharging its duties.
Amid EVM row, Samajwadi Party demands webcast of counting process in Uttar Pradesh
Amid allegations of illegal shifting ofElectronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Varanasi, the Samajwadi Party has demanded webcast of the entirecounting process in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.
Why is Yogi Adityanath holed up in his 'mutt' at Gorakhpur?
Tuesday, March 8, was the third consecutive day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had confined himself to his 'mutt' at Gorakhpur, even as exit polls by at least half a dozen agencies projected a comfortable majority and even landslide victory for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has already caused two million refugees to flee the country. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees predicts that another four million will be displaced if the conflict continues.
