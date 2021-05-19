DH Evening Brief: May 19, 2021

Infected with Covid-19? You can take vaccine three months after recovery
The Centre on Wednesday said those infected with Covid-19 can take the vaccine three months after recovery.It also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women. Read more
Kejriwal does not speak for India, has no competence on Covid-19 variant, Centre tells Singapore
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal does not speak for India and he has no competence to pronounce on the variants of the SARS-Cov-2 virus or the civil aviation policy of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government conveyed to Singapore on Wednesday. Read more
Mamata named in CBI petition to transfer Narada scam case out of WB
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak have been made parties in a petition by the CBI before the Calcutta High Court seeking transfer of the Narada sting tape case from the state. Read more
I had not thought I would survive: Rescued workmen of P305 barge recall horror in sea amid cyclone Tauktae
Battling tidal waves as high as 10 metres and strong winds while trying to stay afloat in the cyclone-hit rough Arabian Sea for almost 12 hours, workmen rescued from a sinking barge near here narrated their horrifying experience in their quest for survival. Read more
The issue is not Shailaja but representation of all social sections
The 2006 Assembly election in Kerala was historical of sorts for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). For the first time, the CPM, which flaunts its organisational structure based on the Leninist principle of democratic centralism, was forced to change its decision of not fielding VS Achuthanandan, a founding member of the party, as a candidate in the polls. Read more
Rajasthan declares Black Fungus an epidemic
Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid, has been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. Read more
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday financial assistance worth Rs 1,250 crore for those affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Read more
Covid-19 infection spreads to one-third of UP villages
About one-third of villages in Uttar Pradesh are in the grip of Covid-19, a survey conducted by the state government has revealed. Read more
After Covid-19, deficit rainfall deepens crisis in Assam tea industry
As if the production loss caused by last year's Covid-19 lockdown to the beleagured Assam tea industry was not enough, the deficit rainfall this year so far has resulted in 40% crop loss, leaving both the planters and industry players worried. Read more
PIL filed in Supreme Court for probe into BJP's 'toolkit' allegation against Congress
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction for probe into the BJP's allegation of a 'toolkit' and suspension of registration of Congress Party, if charges against it for indulging in anti-national acts and playing with lives of people were found as true. Read more
Was unaware: Nitin Gadkari clarifies suggestion to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production
Clarifying his position on the Covid-19 vaccine issue, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he is glad that the Modi government is making all efforts to ramp up its production. Read more
Bitcoin erases all gains since Musk’s initial big embrace
What Elon Musk giveth, he also taketh away. Bitcoin has erased all the gains it notched following Tesla Inc.’s February 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital asset and accept it as a form of payment for its vehicles. Read more
