DH Evening Brief | Bommai made CM in exchange for money, alleges Siddaramaiah; Jet Airways a step closer to flying
updated: May 08 2022, 18:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Bommai not elected Karnataka CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money.
Petition in Allahabad HC seeks opening 'closed rooms' in Taj Mahal to ascertain existence of temple
Amid the ongoing survey at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi to find out if there is any proof that the mosque had been constructed after demolishing a part of the temple, a petition was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open the closed rooms inside the Taj Mahal to ascertain if there were Hindu idols and scriptures there.
India's rising exports: A look at sectors that are driving this growth
Riding on resurging global growth after two muted years of the Covid-19 pandemic, India surpassed $400 billion in exports in FY22, an all-time high for the country, comfortably higher than the five-year average of $300 billion before coronavirus struck. According to the government, the exports stood at $417 billion, which is roughly $48 million every hour.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the recent interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank was not surprising for her but the timing was, asserting that the rising cost of funds will not impact the government's planned infrastructure investments.
Can India challenge China’s monopoly in EV battery production?
It was Indira Gandhi who first ordered use of bulldozers on minorities at Turkman Gate: BJP
Amid a war of words over the use of bulldozer in the country, the BJP on Sunday hit back at the Congress and said that it was Indira Gandhi who first ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the Turkman Gate.
13 Adivasi militants surrender in Assam hours before Amit Shah's visit
At least 13 cadres belonging to All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), a militant group in Assam laid down their weapons before security forces in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday hours before Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.
Mukesh Ambani’s refinery makes millions from war windfall
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has opened arbitrage opportunities so enticing that Reliance Industries Ltd. deferred maintenance work at the world’s biggest oil refining complex to churn out more diesel and naphtha after prices surged.
Home ministry grants security clearance to Jet Airways
Union home ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways that is planning to relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months, according to an official document.
The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.
Rate hike wasn't surprising, timing was: Sitharaman
How climate change weakened India's defence against heatwaves
A cooling Western Disturbance (WD) is being disrupted due to the changing weather patterns, a result of climate change, exacerbating India's already severe heatwave, according to experts.
To understand what this means, we have to first understand what a western disturbance is and the role it plays in the climate process.
