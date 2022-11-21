DH Evening Brief: At least 46 dead in Indonesia earthquake; Mangaluru blast suspect 'inspired by terrorist outfit'
DH Evening Brief: At least 46 dead in Indonesia earthquake; Mangaluru blast suspect 'inspired by terrorist outfit'
updated: Nov 21 2022, 18:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
At least 46 dead in 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia
An earthquake shookIndonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety.
“There are 46 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people. Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said.
Mangaluru blast suspect inspired by terror organisation: Police
The police have established the identity of the passenger who was travelling in the autorickshaw when the low-intensity blast occurred near Naguri in Kankanady Town Police Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday evening after the family members on Monday confirmed him as Mohammed Shariq.
Shariq is influenced and inspired by a terror organisation which has global presence, said ADGP Alok Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru.
Seven European World Cup captains ditch 'One Love' armband following FIFA pressure
The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark have backed down on wearing 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.
FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to show solidarity with the LGBT community.
Russia becomes top supplier of fertilisers to India
Russia for the first time became the biggest fertiliser supplier to India in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year by offering discounts over prevailing global prices, cornering more than a fifth of the market share.
At least 46 dead in 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia
An earthquake shookIndonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety.
“There are 46 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people. Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said.
Read More
Mangaluru blast suspect inspired by terror organisation: Police
The police have established the identity of the passenger who was travelling in the autorickshaw when the low-intensity blast occurred near Naguri in Kankanady Town Police Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday evening after the family members on Monday confirmed him as Mohammed Shariq.
Shariq is influenced and inspired by a terror organisation which has global presence, said ADGP Alok Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru.
Read more
Woman's chopped body found in well in UP's Azamgarh; ex-lover held
An ex-lover has been arrested in the killing of a woman whose chopped body was found in a well here, officials said on Sunday.
Prince Yadav was hit by a bullet in a gunfire encounter with the police on Sunday when he was taken to a spot for the recovery of the head of the woman, police said in a statement.
Read more
Seven European World Cup captains ditch 'One Love' armband following FIFA pressure
The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark have backed down on wearing 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.
FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to show solidarity with the LGBT community.
Read more
Russia becomes top supplier of fertilisers to India
Russia for the first time became the biggest fertiliser supplier to India in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year by offering discounts over prevailing global prices, cornering more than a fifth of the market share.
Read more
In Pics | World's highest-paid football players (2022)
From Mohamed Salah, and Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, here we list the top ten football payers who feature in Forbes's list of highest-paid footballers.
See pics
BJP releases purported sting to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls, Kejriwal's party terms it fake
The BJP Monday released a sting video shot purportedly by a former Aam Aadmi Party volunteer from northwest Delhi's Rohini to allege the AAP sold tickets for MCD polls.
AAP MLA Dilip Pandey rejected the sting video as "fake".
Read more
Congress to file petition in SC against release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
Congress will file a plea in the Supreme Court this week challenging its decision to release the six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.
Read more
Muslim marriages under personal law are not excluded from POCSO Act, says Kerala HC
Muslim marriages under personal law are not excluded from the POCSO Act and sexual intercourse with a child, even if it is under the guise of marriage, is an offence, the Kerala High Court said.
Read more
Bihar: 7 kids dead, several injured as truck rams into roadside slum
At least seven children were dead and several others feared to be injured in a tragic road accident in the Mehnar area of Vaishali, Bihar on November 20 night.
Watch video