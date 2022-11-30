DH Evening Brief: India's GDP grows at 6.3% in Q2; Bilkis Bano moves SC to review order releasing rapists

  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 17:56 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    India's GDP grows at 6.3% in Q2: Govt data

    India's GDP grew at 6.3 per cent in July-September 2022-23, according to data released by the Government on Wednesday.

    Read more

  •  

    Bilkis Bano moves SC to review order releasing rapists

    Bilkis Bano on Wednesday challenged the remission of sentence and release of convicts in the 2002 rape and murder case filing a plea before the Supreme Court.

    Read more

  •  

    'There must be a strong government': Despite complaints, many Gujarat voters favour BJP

    Tulsidas Lakhani from Porbandar has many grievances and a long wishlist of tasks the government must accomplish. Almost 400 km away in Gujarat’s principal town Ahmedabad, Vinod Gopal echoes his frustration.

    Read more

  •  

    Police ban rally to support Vizhinjam port, protesters refuse to budge

    The Kerala Police on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to march in support of the mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a Rs 7,300 crore project stalled by Christian protesters.

    Read more

  •  

    India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

    China on Wednesday said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), asserting that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

    Read more

  •  

    Karnataka High Court upholds Centre's ban on PFI

    The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates as ‘unlawful associations’.

    Read more

  •  

    'Not so serious', says Karnataka Minister on teacher referring a student 'Kasab'

    Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh reacting to the recent controversy following an assistant professor allegedly referring to a student as "Kasab", felt that it is "not so serious".

    Read more

  •  

    Someone needed to speak up: Israeli filmmaker Lapid on IFFI row

    Israeli Filmmaker Nadav Lapid, whose comments on The Kashmir Files at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI) created a major controversy, said that while he was apprehensive after the interview, he felt "someone needs to speak up."

    Read more

  •  

    New Zealand win series against India after rain washes out final ODI

    A sloppy India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after rain washed out the third and final game here on Wednesday.

    Read more

  •  

    Half of world's democracies in decline: Report

    Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday.

    Read more

  •  

    Unspecified virus sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test

    The first Test between England and Pakistan could be postponed after around half of the touring side's players, including captain Ben Stokes, were struck down by an unspecified virus a day before the match.

    Read more