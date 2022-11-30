DH Evening Brief: India's GDP grows at 6.3% in Q2; Bilkis Bano moves SC to review order releasing rapists

'There must be a strong government': Despite complaints, many Gujarat voters favour BJP
Tulsidas Lakhani from Porbandar has many grievances and a long wishlist of tasks the government must accomplish. Almost 400 km away in Gujarat’s principal town Ahmedabad, Vinod Gopal echoes his frustration.
Police ban rally to support Vizhinjam port, protesters refuse to budge
The Kerala Police on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to march in support of the mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a Rs 7,300 crore project stalled by Christian protesters.
India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China
China on Wednesday said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), asserting that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates as ‘unlawful associations’.
'Not so serious', says Karnataka Minister on teacher referring a student 'Kasab'
Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh reacting to the recent controversy following an assistant professor allegedly referring to a student as "Kasab", felt that it is "not so serious".
Someone needed to speak up: Israeli filmmaker Lapid on IFFI row
Israeli Filmmaker Nadav Lapid, whose comments on The Kashmir Files at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI) created a major controversy, said that while he was apprehensive after the interview, he felt "someone needs to speak up."
Unspecified virus sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test
The first Test between England and Pakistan could be postponed after around half of the touring side's players, including captain Ben Stokes, were struck down by an unspecified virus a day before the match.
India's GDP grows at 6.3% in Q2: Govt data
India's GDP grew at 6.3 per cent in July-September 2022-23, according to data released by the Government on Wednesday.
Read more
Bilkis Bano moves SC to review order releasing rapists
Bilkis Bano on Wednesday challenged the remission of sentence and release of convicts in the 2002 rape and murder case filing a plea before the Supreme Court.
Read more
'There must be a strong government': Despite complaints, many Gujarat voters favour BJP
Tulsidas Lakhani from Porbandar has many grievances and a long wishlist of tasks the government must accomplish. Almost 400 km away in Gujarat’s principal town Ahmedabad, Vinod Gopal echoes his frustration.
Read more
Police ban rally to support Vizhinjam port, protesters refuse to budge
The Kerala Police on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to march in support of the mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a Rs 7,300 crore project stalled by Christian protesters.
Read more
India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China
China on Wednesday said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), asserting that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.
Read more
Karnataka High Court upholds Centre's ban on PFI
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates as ‘unlawful associations’.
Read more
'Not so serious', says Karnataka Minister on teacher referring a student 'Kasab'
Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh reacting to the recent controversy following an assistant professor allegedly referring to a student as "Kasab", felt that it is "not so serious".
Read more
Someone needed to speak up: Israeli filmmaker Lapid on IFFI row
Israeli Filmmaker Nadav Lapid, whose comments on The Kashmir Files at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI) created a major controversy, said that while he was apprehensive after the interview, he felt "someone needs to speak up."
Read more
New Zealand win series against India after rain washes out final ODI
A sloppy India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after rain washed out the third and final game here on Wednesday.
Read more
Half of world's democracies in decline: Report
Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday.
Read more
Unspecified virus sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test
The first Test between England and Pakistan could be postponed after around half of the touring side's players, including captain Ben Stokes, were struck down by an unspecified virus a day before the match.
Read more