DH Evening Brief: October 14, 2021

Will continue to take steps to safeguard Zee, its future, says CMD Punit Goenka
Zee Entertainment MD and CEO Punit Goenka on Thursday said he will continue to take required steps to safeguard the company and its future under the guidance of its board, amid the escalating fight with the media major's largest shareholder Invesco which has called for his removal from office.
Why BSF jurisdiction extension has triggered a political row
To curb crime along the international border, theBorder Security Force (BSF) forces can nowcarry outsearches and make arrests within a 50 kilometres stretchinto Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, which share international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
India's September WPI inflation at 6-month low of 10.66%; food prices ease
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a six-month low of 10.66 per cent in September, helped by moderating food prices even as crude petroleum witnessed a spike. WPI inflation has remained in the double-digit for the sixth consecutive month beginning April, and a lower rate of inflation was recorded in March at 7.89 per cent.
Salaga review: Dhananjaya roars in this crime drama
Vijay’s first film as a lead was Suri’s hard-hitting ‘Duniya’ (2007) that satisfactorily explored the ‘criminals aren’t born, they are made’ theme. With ‘Salaga’, he makes his directorial debut on the same idea, albeit with mixed results.
IPL Final: KKR spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni 'Magic' one last time
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.
In apparent message to BJP, Varun Gandhi shares clip of Vajpayee's speech in support of farmers
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday posted on Twitter a short clip of a speech of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1980 in which he warns the then Indira Gandhi government against repressing farmers and extends his support to them.
Festival crowds return as coronavirus horrors fade
India's main religious festival season is back in full swing with huge noisy crowds thronging markets and fairs for the first time in two years, barely six months after a devastating Covid-19 surge.
Read More
Coal India temporarily halts supply to non-power customers
Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.
Read More
Will continue to take steps to safeguard Zee, its future, says CMD Punit Goenka
Zee Entertainment MD and CEO Punit Goenka on Thursday said he will continue to take required steps to safeguard the company and its future under the guidance of its board, amid the escalating fight with the media major's largest shareholder Invesco which has called for his removal from office.
Read More
Why BSF jurisdiction extension has triggered a political row
To curb crime along the international border, theBorder Security Force (BSF) forces can nowcarry outsearches and make arrests within a 50 kilometres stretchinto Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, which share international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Read More
Court reserves order on Aryan Khan's bail plea for October 20
A special NDPS court in Mumbai has reserved its order on Aryan Khan's bail application for October 20, news agency ANI reported.
Read More
India's September WPI inflation at 6-month low of 10.66%; food prices ease
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a six-month low of 10.66 per cent in September, helped by moderating food prices even as crude petroleum witnessed a spike. WPI inflation has remained in the double-digit for the sixth consecutive month beginning April, and a lower rate of inflation was recorded in March at 7.89 per cent.
Read More
Salaga review: Dhananjaya roars in this crime drama
Vijay’s first film as a lead was Suri’s hard-hitting ‘Duniya’ (2007) that satisfactorily explored the ‘criminals aren’t born, they are made’ theme. With ‘Salaga’, he makes his directorial debut on the same idea, albeit with mixed results.
Read More
IPL Final: KKR spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni 'Magic' one last time
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.
Read More
In apparent message to BJP, Varun Gandhi shares clip of Vajpayee's speech in support of farmers
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday posted on Twitter a short clip of a speech of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1980 in which he warns the then Indira Gandhi government against repressing farmers and extends his support to them.
Read More