DH Evening Brief: October 25, 2021

Court refuses relief to NCB, Sameer Wankhede in drugs case
A special court here on Monday said it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognizance of an affidavit of an independent witness in the drugs-on-cruise episode, in which he has levelled allegations of extortion attempt by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others on actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan is an accused in the case. Read more
At least 10 Kashmiri students in Punjab college face assault after India loses to Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
At least 10 students from Kashmir studying in two private educational institutes in Punjab on Monday alleged that they were assaulted, threatened and their hostel rooms vandalised after India lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket match by 10 wickets on Sunday night. Read more
Watch: Bajrang Dal vandalises 'Ashram 3' sets in Bhopal
The upcoming web series 'Ashram 3' directed by Prakash Jha has sparked controversy after Bajrang Dal workers ransacked the series' sets on October 24 during its filming and even threw ink at the director. Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal said, "All the miscreants have been shunned from the premises and no one has been fatally injured, though some vehicles have been damaged. Further action will be taken against those responsible." Watch video
Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in Uttar Pradesh
Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party is voted to power. Read more
In Pics | Schools for class 1 to 5 reopen in Karnataka
Schools in Karnataka reopened for students of classes 1 to 5 on Monday. They had been shut when Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the country and state. With pandemic-related restrictions gradually being eased, children of classes 1 to 5 have now been allowed to attend class inperson. See pics
National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday honored some of the biggest names from the film fraternitywith National Awards. Dhanushand Manoj Bajpayee won in the 'Best Actor' category for their work in the Tamil movieAsuranand the Hindi filmBhonsle, respectively. Kangana Ranaut was adjudged the 'Best Actress' for her performances inPangaandManikarnika. Read more
72 Rohingyas identified in Bengaluru, but no plan to deport them, BJP govt tells SC
The BJP-led Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court there are 72 identified Rohingyas living in Bengaluru but there is no immediate plan to deport them. Read more
Facebook knew about, failed to police abusive content globally, documents show
Facebook employees have warned for years that as the company raced to become a global service it was failing to police abusive content in countries where such speech was likely to cause the most harm, according to interviews with five former employees and internal company documents viewed by Reuters. Read more
Southwest monsoon withdraws from India, seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975: IMD
The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Monday, making it the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more
