DH Evening Brief: September 11, 2021

Vijay Rupani resigns; BJP likely to pitch Patidar as Gujarat CM
Barely a month after he completed five years in office, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday, ending the strong speculations about his replacement for the last couple of weeks. The move is said to have been made primarily keeping in mind the Assembly polls slated to be held by the end of 2022. Read more
Mumbai woman, who was raped, brutally assaulted in tempo, dies in hospital
A day after a woman was heinously raped and brutalised in a tempo - similar to the Nirbhaya case - in the Kharani Road area of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai, the victim passed away after battling for 33 hours on Saturday. Read more
Make in India first, tax cut talks later: Govt to Tesla
The heavy industries ministry has asked US-based electric car major Tesla to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered, government sources said. Read more
In Pics: 20 years on, time stands still as New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
20 years ago, the world watched in horror as New York came to a standstill after a plane hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists flew into the World Trade Centre, killing 2,997 and injuring several thousand. 20 years on, time still seems to stop as the city unites to remember one of the world's deadliest terror attacks. Here's a look at New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. See pics
Watch: Infosys shares perform better than ever
Infosys shares have seen a strong performance despite recent complaints regarding the IT portal, not to mention allegations of being anti-national. What explains this good run? Veena Mani has the answers. Watch video
Haryana govt orders judicial probe into Aug 28 incident, farmers call off Karnal sit-in
The Haryana government on Saturday ordered a judicial probe into last month's clash betweenfarmersand police and sent the IAS officer who is at the centre of a row over his remarks on leave. Following this,farmerscalled off their sit-in outside the Karnal district headquarters. Read more
Apple takes app payment hit in Epic court fight
A US judge on Friday orderedAppleto loosen control over its App Store payment system, a blow to the global tech giant sparked by its anti-trust battle with Fortnite makerEpicGames. Read more
Top 10 cryptocurrencies with highest market cap
With cryptocurrency back in the news, let's take a look at the world's top 10 largest virtual coins with the highest market capitalisation: See pics
Half of rural agricultural households indebted, NSS data shows
Almost half of the rural agricultural households are indebted across India with an average outstanding loan amount per agricultural household being way more than the below poverty line income for rural India, as per the latest dataset of the National Statistical Survey (NSS) released on Friday. Read more
Entering Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh will now be taxable
Tourists will have to pay a tax to enter Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, an official said on Friday. A barrier to collect tax has been set up at Sissu in Lahaul near Rohtang’s Atal Tunnel by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Keylong SDM Priya Nagra said. Read more
