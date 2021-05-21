DH Toon | Against Covid-19 vaccine tourism, India's 'moksha'

DH Toon | Russia offers vaccine tourism, India 'moksha'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 21 2021, 07:27 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 07:27 ist
Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

India reported that 4,529 people had died from Covid-19 on Tuesday alone. That’s the highest official daily death count for any country since the beginning of the pandemic, and the real toll is thought to be even higher. More than 25 million cases of infection have been recorded there to date.

Given the scale of the crisis, it’s imperative that the Indian government vaccinate its people and stave off future waves of infection. But this unequivocal need also spells dire consequences for other countries that rely on vaccines produced in India.

India's output of Covid-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two sources.

Lower-than-expected production could delay India's plans to vaccinate all its adults this year, amid fears the country will face another surge of coronavirus infections in the winter. India's ongoing second wave, the world's worst since the pandemic began, has overwhelmed its health system.

