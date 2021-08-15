DH Toon | All play, no work makes Parliament dull

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 15 2021, 05:02 ist
Nearly 200 hours were to be spent cumulatively by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 17 sittings during the just concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

Of this, the Houses could run for just 49.35 hours and the remaining 150.72 hours were lost in disruption, as the government and the Opposition remained adamant on not meeting mid-way.

