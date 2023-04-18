DH Toon | Atiq assailants had ID card, camera: Police

DH Toon | Atiq assailants had media ID card, camera: UP Police

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2023, 04:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 04:23 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The three assailants who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf posed as journalists, carrying video cameras, mike and media identity cards, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

Grammar of anarchy

Grammar of anarchy

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

 