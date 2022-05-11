DH Toon | Bulldozers to the Finance Minister's aid

DH Toon | Bulldozers to the Finance Minister's aid

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 11 2022, 03:57 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 04:00 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Indian rupee plummeted to an all-time low on Monday as the US Federal Reserve’s recent decision to raise interest rates and plans for more hikes to tame inflation pushed the dollar to its highest in 20 years, making investors move away from riskier assets and pull their money out of Asia’s third-largest economy. 

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Finance Ministry
Rupee

