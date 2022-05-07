DH Toon | CAA the solution for daily hardships?

DH Toon | CAA the solution for daily hardships?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 07 2022, 06:26 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 07:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, told his party supporters in Siliguri that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented in the state once the spread of Covid-19 subsided. In the meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not return to power in 2024, and the ‘game’ is not lost.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
CAA
hardships

What's Brewing

Games that boost memory and cognition

Games that boost memory and cognition

Creativity in pre-search engine era

Creativity in pre-search engine era

Arduous life of salt-makers

Arduous life of salt-makers

How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James' 

How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James' 

Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP

Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

 