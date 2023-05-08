DH Toon | 'Daily coronation' in India

The monthly radio programme, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, first aired on October 3, 2014. During this Sunday’s broadcast, which was attended by lakhs of people across the country, Modi told listeners, “This programme has ensured that I am never cut off from you.”

Modi said that the programme has acted as a catalyst for mass movements. “Be it ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, or ‘Swachh Bharat’, the love for Khadi, or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the programme has helped these turn into people’s movements,” Modi said.

Read more