DH Toon | 'Daily coronation' in India

DH Toon | 'Daily coronation' in India

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 08 2023, 07:50 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 07:52 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The monthly radio programme, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, first aired on October 3, 2014. During this Sunday’s broadcast, which was attended by lakhs of people across the country, Modi told listeners, “This programme has ensured that I am never cut off from you.”

Modi said that the programme has acted as a catalyst for mass movements. “Be it ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, or ‘Swachh Bharat’, the love for Khadi, or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the programme has helped these turn into people’s movements,” Modi said. 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
Narendra Modi
Mann ki Baat

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety

IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

 