DH Toon | Free Covid-19 vaccine if NDA wins Bihar, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 25 2020, 07:27 ist
Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In the manifesto, the saffron party has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to all in the state. It has also promised jobs to 19 lakh people in Bihar.

Amid the opposition's criticism of the BJP's Bihar poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccines, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Saturday that the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power.

