DH Toon | GDP growth slow due to global risks, says CEA

India forecast economic growth of 6.5 per cent in the upcoming financial year, slowing from the 7 per cent growth projected for the current year, amid prospects of sluggish exports to developed countries in a weak global economy. While that growth estimate was the lowest in the post-pandemic period, it was higher than the International Monetary Fund’s projection of 6.1 per cent, which would still make India one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Read more