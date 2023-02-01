DH Toon | GDP growth slow due to global risks, says CEA

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2023, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 07:28 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India forecast economic growth of 6.5 per cent in the upcoming financial year, slowing from the 7 per cent growth projected for the current year, amid prospects of sluggish exports to developed countries in a weak global economy. While that growth estimate was the lowest in the post-pandemic period, it was higher than the International Monetary Fund’s projection of 6.1 per cent, which would still make India one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

