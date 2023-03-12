The BJP hit out at opposition regional parties such as BRS, RJD and AAP, saying they are playing the victim card but not answering people's questions on corruption charges against their leaders.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'
Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket canceled
Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab
When in Birmingham, eat like a Brummie
Salamanca is historic, yet forever young
Gender benders in the ad age
Thorns in my blood...
Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park
Will India create history at the Oscars?
Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet