DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 14 2023, 06:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 06:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Supreme Court’s ruling on hate speech in the public domain has belied the hopes that were roused when the matter was taken up by the court and heard thoroughly. The arguments during the hearing and the court’s observations had led to expectations that there would be a positive judicial outcome that would help to curb hate speech, which has become rampant. It was appropriate that the court took up the matter urgently as the public arena is now being increasingly vitiated by hate speech.

