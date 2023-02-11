DH Toon: Hay! No cow hugs on Valentine's Day?

Amid criticism on social media, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it withdrew the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government.
