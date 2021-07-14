DH Toon | High inflation keeps common man on the ropes

India’s retail inflation eased only marginally in June but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the second month in a row, making it difficult for the central bank to remain growth-focused to aid the Covid-stricken economy.
