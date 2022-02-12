In what his rivals termed ''highly provocative'' and "objectionable" message, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a video hours before the first phase of polling in the western UP region on Thursday, cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that the "terrorists" would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls.
''Is baar Uttar Pradesh ko Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala bante der nahin lagegi...aapka vote meri panch saal ki tapasya par ashirvad hai hi ye vote aapke ane wale panch varshon mein bhaymukt jeevan ki guarantee bhi banega'' (Don't let UP become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala this time....your vote is not only your blessing for me but also a guarantee of fear free life for the next five years), the chief minister said further in the video.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges
Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka
Walls can be green and eco-friendly
How Bengaluru fell in love with the rose
Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir
Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies
Raped and assaulted, woman lay unconscious for 6 days
Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022
What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us