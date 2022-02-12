DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

In what his rivals termed ''highly provocative'' and "objectionable" message, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a video hours before the first phase of polling in the western UP region on Thursday, cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that the "terrorists" would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls.

''Is baar Uttar Pradesh ko Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala bante der nahin lagegi...aapka vote meri panch saal ki tapasya par ashirvad hai hi ye vote aapke ane wale panch varshon mein bhaymukt jeevan ki guarantee bhi banega'' (Don't let UP become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala this time....your vote is not only your blessing for me but also a guarantee of fear free life for the next five years), the chief minister said further in the video.

