DH Toon | LPG, fuel price hike: 'I'm losing my LAC'

DH Toon | LPG, fuel price hike: 'Stop encroaching; I'm losing my Line of Actual Control'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2020, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 07:29 ist

Non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital on July 1. Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.

