DH Toon | 'Mann ki Baat' goes international, but the message stays the same

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 02:33 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Addressing Indians on foreign soil as well as at home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed the Emergency as the "black spot" as he lauded the vibrant history of India's democracy.

