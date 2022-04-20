DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Religious processions sparked off the first riots in the 1960s. Half a century should have been enough to lay down procedures for their peaceful conduct; also to ensure that police don't turn into Hindutva supporters. No government thought this important. But it's not too late for non-BJP governments to do so.
