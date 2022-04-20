DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2022, 04:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 04:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Religious processions sparked off the first riots in the 1960s. Half a century should have been enough to lay down procedures for their peaceful conduct; also to ensure that police don't turn into Hindutva supporters. No government thought this important. But it's not too late for non-BJP governments to do so.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Religion
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 