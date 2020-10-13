DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai power outage: 'Had this feeling I was in Finance Ministry, Delhi!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 13 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 07:18 ist

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) went without power on Monday due to a major technical snag. The movement of suburban and upcountry trains on the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) was badly affected because of the power failure.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Cartoon
Mumbai
Maharashtra
power

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Rafael Nadal's art of grit and determination

Rafael Nadal's art of grit and determination

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Beware of MalLocker ransomware, Microsoft warns users

Beware of MalLocker ransomware, Microsoft warns users

 