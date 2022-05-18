In a significant decision, a court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected a petition seeking to stop the survey and videography inside the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and ordered that the survey and videography would continue.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Global pollution kills 9 million people a year: Study
DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!
ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health
Indian-American student choked, later suspended
Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way
'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'
Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast