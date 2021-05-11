DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 11 2021, 06:58 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 06:58 ist

With Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra facing poll setbacks, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered to take responsibility for the defeat in the assembly elections, which was rejected by the party.

74-year-old Gandhi, who had stayed away from the election campaign on health grounds, made the offer at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) called to deliberate on the poll reverses and asked party leaders to face the reality and draw lessons from it.

Read More

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
oxygen
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 