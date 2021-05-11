DH Toon | Need to put our house in order says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

With Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra facing poll setbacks, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered to take responsibility for the defeat in the assembly elections, which was rejected by the party.
74-year-old Gandhi, who had stayed away from the election campaign on health grounds, made the offer at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) called to deliberate on the poll reverses and asked party leaders to face the reality and draw lessons from it.
