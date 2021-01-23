DH Toon | Centre, farmers unwilling to back down

DH Toon | Neither farmers, nor government willing to blink

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 23 2021, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 07:38 ist

Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Friday said that if the new farm laws are repealed, no government will have courage to bring them again in the next 10-15 years, and termed the ongoing stalemate between the Centre and protesting farmer unions as a "clash of egos".

The 11 rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to yield any concrete results although the government has offered a proposal to keep the laws under suspension for 1-1.5 years.

Read more here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Cartoon
Farm Bills
farm laws
Farmers Protest
NITI Aayog

What's Brewing

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

DH Toon | Over 2L tractors to be part of R-Day rally

DH Toon | Over 2L tractors to be part of R-Day rally

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The world in your hands

The world in your hands

The man who wanted to be president

The man who wanted to be president

$1 billion lottery prize ticket was sold in Michigan

$1 billion lottery prize ticket was sold in Michigan

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolotion over yrs

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolotion over yrs

 