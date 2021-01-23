DH Toon | Neither farmers, nor government willing to blink

Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Friday said that if the new farm laws are repealed, no government will have courage to bring them again in the next 10-15 years, and termed the ongoing stalemate between the Centre and protesting farmer unions as a "clash of egos".

The 11 rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to yield any concrete results although the government has offered a proposal to keep the laws under suspension for 1-1.5 years.

