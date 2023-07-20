DH Toon | Next up, renaming India

Calling the Opposition unity bid a coalition of compulsions and not contribution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked BJP patriarchs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani while addressing a meeting of the expanded National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi and exuded confidence that the ruling coalition would bag more than 50 per cent of the votes in the next Lok Sabha elections.
