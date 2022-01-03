DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jan 03 2022, 07:04 ist
  updated: Jan 03 2022, 07:04 ist

Over 12,500 Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) have lost their permission to collect foreign donations – 5,933 of them losing it on the last day of 2021 – as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) either refused renewal of their licence or the outfits did not file applications for one.

