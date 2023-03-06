DH Toon | Opposition parties write to PM over 'misuse of central agencies'

Nine opposition leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging "blatant misuse" of central agencies against the members of the opposition.

The signatories of the letter are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Bannerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Read more