DH Toon | Oppn writes to PM on central agencies' misuse

DH Toon | Opposition parties write to PM over 'misuse of central agencies'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 06 2023, 03:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 03:49 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Nine opposition leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging "blatant misuse" of central agencies against the members of the opposition.

The signatories of the letter are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Bannerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Opposition
Narendra Modi
central agency

What's Brewing

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

 