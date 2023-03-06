DH Toon | Opposition parties write to PM over 'misuse of central agencies'

Nine opposition leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging "blatant misuse" of central agencies against the members of the opposition.
The signatories of the letter are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Bannerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants
Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United
Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden
How ChatGPT has performed across tests
Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years
The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out
Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special
6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha
The phenomenal Phnom Penh